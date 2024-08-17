Intellinetics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INLX) Short Interest Update

Intellinetics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INLX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a growth of 30.1% from the July 15th total of 7,300 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 7,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Intellinetics Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:INLX remained flat at $8.78 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 383 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,617. Intellinetics has a fifty-two week low of $2.92 and a fifty-two week high of $10.99. The company has a market capitalization of $36.09 million, a P/E ratio of 146.33 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Get Intellinetics alerts:

Intellinetics (NYSEAMERICAN:INLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $4.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 million. Intellinetics had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 2.43%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intellinetics will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intellinetics Company Profile

Intellinetics, Inc designs, develops, tests, markets, and licenses document services and software solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Document Management and Document Conversion. Its software platform allows its customers to capture and manage documents across operations, such as scanned hard-copy documents and digital documents, including Microsoft Office 365, digital images, audios, videos, and emails.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intellinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.