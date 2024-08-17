InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $100.00 price objective (down previously from $106.00) on shares of InterDigital in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

Shares of InterDigital stock opened at $134.69 on Tuesday. InterDigital has a fifty-two week low of $74.65 and a fifty-two week high of $140.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $123.38 and a 200 day moving average of $111.43.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio is 23.53%.

In other news, Director John D. Jr. Markley sold 750 shares of InterDigital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.28, for a total value of $86,460.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,406,646.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in InterDigital during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of InterDigital in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 368 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of InterDigital by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of InterDigital during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. 99.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

InterDigital, Inc operates as a global research and development company with focus primarily on wireless, visual, artificial intelligence (AI), and related technologies. The company engages in the design and development of technologies that enable connected in a range of communications and entertainment products and services, which are licensed to companies providing such products and services, including makers of wireless communications, consumer electronics, IoT devices, and cars and other motor vehicles, as well as providers of cloud-based services, such as video streaming.

