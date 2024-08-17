Intermediate Capital Group plc (OTCMKTS:ICGUF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Intermediate Capital Group plc (OTCMKTS:ICGUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, an increase of 23.3% from the July 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Intermediate Capital Group Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:ICGUF remained flat at $24.38 during trading on Friday. 39 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,164. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.52. Intermediate Capital Group has a 1 year low of $15.80 and a 1 year high of $30.50.
About Intermediate Capital Group
