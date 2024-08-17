International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Acquired by Pure Financial Advisors LLC

Pure Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,944 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 58.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on IBM shares. StockNews.com raised shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on International Business Machines from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on International Business Machines from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $200.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.93.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:IBM traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $193.78. 2,494,472 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,344,165. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $181.13 and its 200-day moving average is $181.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.71. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $135.87 and a one year high of $199.18.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.27. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.59% and a net margin of 13.52%. The firm had revenue of $15.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 75.65%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

