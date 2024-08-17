International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Shares Up 0.6%

Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) traded up 0.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $194.25 and last traded at $193.53. 306,679 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 4,342,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at $192.32.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of International Business Machines to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.93.

The firm has a market capitalization of $178.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $181.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.27. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.59% and a net margin of 13.52%. The firm had revenue of $15.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.65%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the first quarter worth $26,000. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 58.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

