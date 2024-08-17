International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.67.

Several research firms recently commented on IGT. StockNews.com downgraded shares of International Game Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of International Game Technology in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on International Game Technology from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on International Game Technology from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on International Game Technology from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of International Game Technology by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 202,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,137,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP grew its holdings in International Game Technology by 5.1% in the second quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP now owns 13,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of International Game Technology by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of International Game Technology by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 49,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IGT opened at $21.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.87. International Game Technology has a 1 year low of $18.90 and a 1 year high of $33.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.79 and a beta of 1.98.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.07. International Game Technology had a return on equity of 19.95% and a net margin of 4.89%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. International Game Technology’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that International Game Technology will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. International Game Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.19%.

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in the United States, Canada, Italy, The United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and PlayDigital. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services, as well as iLottery solutions and services.

