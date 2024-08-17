InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $12.27

Shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$12.27 and traded as high as C$12.40. InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at C$12.31, with a volume of 355,483 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Raymond James dropped their price target on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.25 to C$15.75 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.25 to C$14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$15.07.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$12.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$12.72. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -617.00 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0315 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,900.00%.

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

