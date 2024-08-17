InterRent REIT (TSE:IIP) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03

InterRent REIT (TSE:IIP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, August 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Saturday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.032 per share on Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th.
InterRent REIT Stock Performance
InterRent REIT has a 1 year low of C$7.31 and a 1 year high of C$10.19.
InterRent REIT Company Profile
