Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Purchased by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 279.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,063 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Intuit during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. West Branch Capital LLC grew its stake in Intuit by 79.2% during the first quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 43 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in Intuit by 119.0% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,061 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $651.27, for a total value of $690,997.47. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,170,682.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $651.00, for a total value of $628,215.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,020 shares in the company, valued at $664,020. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $651.27, for a total transaction of $690,997.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,170,682.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 195,963 shares of company stock valued at $114,442,445 over the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU traded up $1.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $653.53. The company had a trading volume of 765,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,317,588. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $631.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $633.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $182.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.29, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.23. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $473.56 and a 12-month high of $676.62.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $9.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.12 by $1.76. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.65 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 19.43% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 11.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 10th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 33.21%.

A number of research firms have commented on INTU. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Intuit from $760.00 to $730.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $770.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $760.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a report on Friday, July 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuit presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $691.77.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

