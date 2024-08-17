Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR) Trading Up 13.9%

Shares of Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Free Report) shot up 13.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.10 and last traded at $4.09. 3,777,285 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 5,482,447 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.59.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LUNR shares. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Roth Mkm cut their target price on shares of Intuitive Machines from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Intuitive Machines from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Machines in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.80.

Get Intuitive Machines alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on LUNR

Intuitive Machines Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $493.54 million, a P/E ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 0.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.96.

Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $73.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.24) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intuitive Machines, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Machines

In other news, SVP Timothy Price Crain II sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.36, for a total transaction of $168,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 362,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,219,041.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Timothy Price Crain II sold 50,000 shares of Intuitive Machines stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.36, for a total transaction of $168,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 362,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,219,041.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen J. Altemus sold 203,018 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.53, for a total transaction of $919,671.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 910,919 shares in the company, valued at $4,126,463.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 607,050 shares of company stock worth $2,508,917 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 73.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intuitive Machines

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LUNR. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Intuitive Machines during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Machines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Sender Co & Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Machines during the second quarter worth $56,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Machines during the first quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

About Intuitive Machines

(Get Free Report)

Intuitive Machines, Inc designs, manufactures, and operates space products and services in the United States. Its space systems and space infrastructure enable scientific and human exploration and utilization of lunar resources to support sustainable human presence on the moon. The company offers lunar access services, such µNova, lunar surface rover services, fixed lunar surface services, lunar orbit delivery services, rideshare delivery services to lunar orbit, as well as content sales and marketing sponsorships; and orbital services, including satellite delivery and rideshare, satellite servicing and refueling, space station servicing, satellite repositioning, and orbital debris removal.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.