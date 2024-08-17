Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF (BATS:ICLO) Declares Dividend of $0.15

Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF (BATS:ICLOGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, August 16th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.1504 per share on Friday, August 23rd. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. This is an increase from Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14.

Shares of ICLO stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.72. 183,060 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.66.

The Invesco Aaa Clo Floating Rate Note ETF (ICLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in USD-denominated floating rate CLOs that are rated AAA or equivalent. ICLO was launched on Dec 9, 2022 and is managed by Invesco.

