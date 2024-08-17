Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS) Short Interest Up 23.4% in July

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 167,400 shares, an increase of 23.4% from the July 15th total of 135,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 334,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BSCS. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 21,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Bank increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Country Club Bank now owns 208,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,160,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Davis Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 13,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Kades & Cheifetz LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Kades & Cheifetz LLC now owns 14,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 26.6% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the last quarter.
Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
NASDAQ:BSCS traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $20.41. The stock had a trading volume of 292,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,123. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $19.07 and a 52 week high of $20.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.14 and its 200 day moving average is $20.03.
Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
About Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF
The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSCS was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Bumble’s Valuation Hits an All-Time Low, Can Its Fortunes Change?
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/12 – 8/16
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- JD.com Earnings Surprise: China’s Outlook Better Than Expected
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.