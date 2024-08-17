Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS) Short Interest Up 23.4% in July

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 167,400 shares, an increase of 23.4% from the July 15th total of 135,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 334,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BSCS. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 21,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Bank increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Country Club Bank now owns 208,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,160,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Davis Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 13,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Kades & Cheifetz LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Kades & Cheifetz LLC now owns 14,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 26.6% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:BSCS traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $20.41. The stock had a trading volume of 292,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,123. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $19.07 and a 52 week high of $20.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.14 and its 200 day moving average is $20.03.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd were given a $0.081 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSCS was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

