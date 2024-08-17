Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTH) Short Interest Update

Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, an increase of 21.2% from the July 15th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PTH stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.40. 7,554 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,841. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.41 million, a P/E ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.08. Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $29.08 and a 52 week high of $47.22.

Get Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a $0.0255 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF

About Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC now owns 6,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 44,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $300,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF by 297.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 27,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 20,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armor Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000.

(Get Free Report)

PowerShares Dynamic Healthcare Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Healthcare Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index thoroughly evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investments and risk factors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.