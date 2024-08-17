Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTH) Short Interest Update

Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, an increase of 21.2% from the July 15th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF Stock Performance
Shares of PTH stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.40. 7,554 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,841. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.41 million, a P/E ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.08. Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $29.08 and a 52 week high of $47.22.
Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a $0.0255 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th.
Institutional Trading of Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF
About Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF
PowerShares Dynamic Healthcare Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Healthcare Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index thoroughly evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investments and risk factors.
