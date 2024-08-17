Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF) Short Interest Update

Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, a growth of 27.2% from the July 15th total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Theory Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Theory Financial LLC now owns 80,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,058,000 after buying an additional 1,701 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 9,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF by 106.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 241,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,223,000 after purchasing an additional 124,845 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $62.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,623. The firm has a market capitalization of $442.25 million, a PE ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 1.23. Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $40.17 and a 1 year high of $65.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.51.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Technology Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Technology Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of the United States technology companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing technology-related products and services, including computer hardware and software, Internet, electronics and semiconductors, and communication technologies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.