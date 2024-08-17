Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBBQ) Stock Price Up 1.6%

Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBBQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $23.84 and last traded at $23.83. 24,771 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 59% from the average session volume of 15,602 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.45.

Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $35.49 million, a PE ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.31 and its 200-day moving average is $22.37.

Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a $0.0506 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This is a boost from Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF

Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the first quarter worth $286,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 1st quarter worth $923,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,568,000.

The Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (IBBQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ / Biotechnology index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of US biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies listed on the NASDAQ. IBBQ was launched on Jun 11, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

