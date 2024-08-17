Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Shares Sold by Old Port Advisors

Old Port Advisors reduced its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,319 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PGX. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 54,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 75,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 499,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,938,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Preferred ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Invesco Preferred ETF stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,406,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,513,382. Invesco Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $10.14 and a twelve month high of $12.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.69.

Invesco Preferred ETF Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

