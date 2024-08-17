Invesco Short Duration Bond ETF (BATS:ISDB) Declares $0.11 Dividend

Invesco Short Duration Bond ETF (BATS:ISDB – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, August 16th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.1131 per share on Friday, August 23rd. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th.
Invesco Short Duration Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of BATS ISDB remained flat at $25.10 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 11,500 shares. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.84.
Invesco Short Duration Bond ETF Company Profile
