Invesco Short Duration Bond ETF (BATS:ISDB) Declares $0.11 Dividend

Invesco Short Duration Bond ETF (BATS:ISDBGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, August 16th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.1131 per share on Friday, August 23rd. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th.

Shares of BATS ISDB remained flat at $25.10 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 11,500 shares. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.84.

The Invesco Short Duration Bond ETF (ISDB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. ISBD is an actively managed fund that holds various fixed income securities of any rating while maintaining a portfolio maturity and duration between one and three years. ISDB was launched on Dec 9, 2022 and is managed by Invesco.

