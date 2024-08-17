Invesco Short Duration Bond ETF (BATS:ISDB) Plans Dividend of $0.11

Invesco Short Duration Bond ETF (BATS:ISDB – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, August 16th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a dividend of 0.1131 per share on Friday, August 23rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th.
Invesco Short Duration Bond ETF Stock Performance
BATS:ISDB remained flat at $25.10 on Friday. 11,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.92 and its 200-day moving average is $24.84.
About Invesco Short Duration Bond ETF
