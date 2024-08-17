Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (XSHD) to Issue Dividend of $0.08 on August 23rd

Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (BATS:XSHD – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, August 16th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a dividend of 0.0843 per share on Friday, August 23rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th.

Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of BATS:XSHD traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.33. 58,343 shares of the company were exchanged. Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.37 and a fifty-two week high of $26.03. The stock has a market cap of $30.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.90.

Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (XSHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of the 60 least volatile stocks chosen from a list of the 90 highest-yielding US small-cap stocks. XSHD was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

