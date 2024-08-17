Invesque (TSE:IVQ.U) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.15

Invesque Inc (TSE:IVQ.U – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.15 and traded as low as C$0.15. Invesque shares last traded at C$0.15, with a volume of 1,000 shares trading hands.

Invesque Trading Up 10.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.28 million, a P/E ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 420.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.21.

Invesque Company Profile

Invesque Inc operates as a real estate investment company in Canada and the United States. The company invests in health care and senior living properties, such as post-acute transitional care, long-term care, memory care, assisted living, independent living, and medical office properties. As of December 31, 2018, it owns a portfolio of 98 health care and senior living properties.

