Investor AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:IVSBF) Short Interest Update

Investor AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:IVSBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 431,900 shares, an increase of 9.3% from the July 15th total of 395,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 83.1 days.
Investor AB (publ) Trading Up 0.1 %
IVSBF stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.50. 1,990 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,243. Investor AB has a one year low of $17.55 and a one year high of $28.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.66.
Investor AB (publ) Company Profile
