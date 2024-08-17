Investor AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:IVSBF) Short Interest Update

Investor AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:IVSBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 431,900 shares, an increase of 9.3% from the July 15th total of 395,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 83.1 days.

Investor AB (publ) Trading Up 0.1 %

IVSBF stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.50. 1,990 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,243. Investor AB has a one year low of $17.55 and a one year high of $28.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.66.

Investor AB (publ) Company Profile

Investor AB (publ) is a private equity firm specializing in mature, middle market, buyouts and growth capital investments. For core investments, the firm invests in health care, financial services, IT and fintech sectors and considers investments in listed companies in leading minority positions. The firm seeks to invest globally.

