Invinity Energy Systems plc (OTCMKTS:IESVF) Short Interest Up 21.3% in July

Invinity Energy Systems plc (OTCMKTS:IESVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,600 shares, a growth of 21.3% from the July 15th total of 24,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.
Invinity Energy Systems Price Performance
OTCMKTS IESVF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.27. 6,685 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,916. Invinity Energy Systems has a one year low of $0.23 and a one year high of $0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.30.
About Invinity Energy Systems
