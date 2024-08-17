IOTA (MIOTA) Trading 5.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. IOTA has a total market capitalization of $435.64 million and approximately $5.77 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, IOTA has traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar. One IOTA coin can currently be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000216 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get IOTA alerts:

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000715 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001679 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000893 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About IOTA

IOTA uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 3,382,607,068 coins. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for IOTA is forum.iota.org. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for IOTA is www.iota.org.

IOTA Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is a distributed ledger technology that uses a structure called the Tangle to maintain a tally of token ownership between multiple nodes. This structure allows for newer transactions to verify older ones, bypassing the bottleneck caused by blockchains. The IOTA protocol is in research and has two public networks: the IOTA mainnet, which manages tokens, and Shimmer, which tests protocol updates. The IOTA was founded in 2015 by four co-founders, including David Sønstebø and Dominik Schiener, who currently serve as co-chairmen of the board of directors. One of the co-founders, Sergey Ivancheglo, resigned in 2019 but continues to provide advice as an unofficial advisor.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOTA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IOTA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for IOTA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IOTA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.