iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS) Shares Sold by Insight Wealth Partners LLC

Insight Wealth Partners LLC decreased its holdings in iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 418 shares during the quarter. iShares CMBS ETF accounts for about 0.4% of Insight Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Insight Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares CMBS ETF were worth $2,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares CMBS ETF by 16.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 35,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 4,970 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of iShares CMBS ETF by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 5,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares CMBS ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 37,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of iShares CMBS ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,087,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares CMBS ETF by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 11,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the period.

iShares CMBS ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:CMBS remained flat at $47.84 during mid-day trading on Friday. 18,766 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,266. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.81. iShares CMBS ETF has a 1 year low of $44.19 and a 1 year high of $49.17.

About iShares CMBS ETF

The iShares CMBS ETF (CMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. CMBS (ERISA Only) index. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBSs) with an expected life of at least one year. CMBS was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

