iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,793 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,289,000 after buying an additional 12,771 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 229,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,452,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285 shares during the period. Family Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 39,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,325,000 after purchasing an additional 7,123 shares during the period. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $557.43. The company had a trading volume of 4,186,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,101,250. The firm has a market cap of $481.01 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $411.02 and a 1-year high of $568.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $548.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $526.78.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

