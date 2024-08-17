iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Center for Financial Planning Inc.

Center for Financial Planning Inc. decreased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eukles Asset Management raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 126.9% during the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 321.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

IVV stock traded up $1.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $557.43. The stock had a trading volume of 4,186,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,101,250. The stock has a market cap of $481.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $548.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $526.78. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $411.02 and a 1-year high of $568.24.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

