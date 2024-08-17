iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Position Lifted by Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC

Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,593 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises about 2.7% of Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $8,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. National Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. National Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 8,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Innealta Capital LLC now owns 4,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nadler Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJR stock traded up $0.33 on Friday, hitting $112.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,137,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,922,758. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $87.32 and a fifty-two week high of $120.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $109.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.03.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

