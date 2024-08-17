iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 620 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IJR. Dohj LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 710.1% in the 4th quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 34,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,691,000 after acquiring an additional 29,889 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 15,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 351,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,033,000 after buying an additional 18,216 shares during the period. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4,436.3% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 361,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,102,000 after buying an additional 353,259 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

IJR traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $112.99. 2,137,001 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,922,758. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $87.32 and a fifty-two week high of $120.74. The company has a market cap of $81.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.03.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.