iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 416,657 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 149% from the previous session’s volume of 167,589 shares.The stock last traded at $96.24 and had previously closed at $94.90.

iShares Global 100 ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,601,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,809,000 after acquiring an additional 163,712 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 1,312,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,650,000 after purchasing an additional 87,100 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 904,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,615 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 722,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,824,000 after purchasing an additional 93,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 667,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,501,000 after buying an additional 3,692 shares during the period.

About iShares Global 100 ETF

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

