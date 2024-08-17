iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDU) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDU – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 623,666 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 84% from the previous session’s volume of 338,782 shares.The stock last traded at $23.15 and had previously closed at $23.24.

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.72.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrow Financial Corp lifted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 589,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,364,000 after buying an additional 12,936 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 287,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,565,000 after purchasing an additional 14,723 shares in the last quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 265,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,008,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP raised its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF by 15.0% in the second quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 248,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,627,000 after buying an additional 32,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 187,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,252,000 after acquiring an additional 13,753 shares during the period.

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF (IBDU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Jan 1 and Dec 15, 2029. IBDU was launched on Sep 17, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

