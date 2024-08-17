iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Stock Holdings Reduced by Sutton Place Investors LLC

Sutton Place Investors LLC cut its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 22.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,249 shares during the period. Sutton Place Investors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $862,000. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 75.3% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 90,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,710,000 after purchasing an additional 38,816 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Flputnam Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $498,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $76,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Price Performance

BATS:EFV traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.92. The stock had a trading volume of 631,005 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1-year low of $49.15 and a 1-year high of $59.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.74.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

