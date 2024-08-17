iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT) Stock Position Reduced by Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 651,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 566 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.32% of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF worth $26,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQLT. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 2,000.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, SouthState Corp grew its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

IQLT stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 525,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,082,205. The company has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.90. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $32.28 and a 12 month high of $40.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.05.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

