J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSNSF) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.36

J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSNSF – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.36 and traded as high as $3.40. J Sainsbury shares last traded at $3.40, with a volume of 102 shares traded.
J Sainsbury Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.33.
J Sainsbury Company Profile
J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail Food, Retail General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.
