Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS) Shares Sold by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Free Report) by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,419,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 454,592 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF makes up about 1.4% of Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $63,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $644,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $326,000. United Asset Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $229,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 108.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1,098.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period.

Get Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF alerts:

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JMBS traded up $0.21 on Friday, reaching $46.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 208,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,008. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $41.58 and a 52-week high of $46.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.79.

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.1966 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This is an increase from Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

(Free Report)

The Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (JMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund of mortgage-backed securities. The fund seeks a high level of total return. JMBS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.