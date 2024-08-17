Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Shares Acquired by Ellsworth Advisors LLC

Ellsworth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,181 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals worth $3,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JAZZ. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $171,943,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $106,936,000. Vestal Point Capital LP acquired a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $89,175,000. Armistice Capital LLC increased its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 108.4% in the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 651,626 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,150,000 after buying an additional 338,882 shares during the period. Finally, Perpetual Ltd grew its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 54.0% in the first quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 475,018 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,202,000 after purchasing an additional 166,543 shares in the last quarter. 89.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of JAZZ traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $110.96. 562,252 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 678,474. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 12-month low of $99.06 and a 12-month high of $146.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on JAZZ shares. Barclays decreased their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $208.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $169.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $175.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $188.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $172.21.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

Featured Articles

