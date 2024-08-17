Jennifer Cochrane Sells 1,400 Shares of Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH) Stock

Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Jennifer Cochrane sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$121.25, for a total value of C$169,750.00.

Jennifer Cochrane also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 8th, Jennifer Cochrane sold 1,000 shares of Toromont Industries stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$123.00, for a total transaction of C$123,000.00.

TIH stock opened at C$122.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$10.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.08, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$122.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$124.24. Toromont Industries Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$100.81 and a 1 year high of C$135.53.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. Toromont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.62%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$133.00 to C$125.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Toromont Industries from C$132.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. CIBC dropped their target price on Toromont Industries from C$130.00 to C$128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$133.00 to C$136.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$137.00 to C$142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$135.75.

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

