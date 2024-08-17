Jennifer O. Smestad Sells 4,000 Shares of Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) Stock

Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Free Report) VP Jennifer O. Smestad sold 4,000 shares of Otter Tail stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.74, for a total transaction of $354,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,091,502. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Otter Tail Stock Performance

OTTR opened at $88.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.55. Otter Tail Co. has a 52-week low of $68.96 and a 52-week high of $100.84.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $342.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.71 million. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 22.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Otter Tail Co. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Otter Tail Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Otter Tail

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.468 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.69%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Otter Tail by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Otter Tail in the 4th quarter valued at $130,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Otter Tail by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 18,993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Otter Tail by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 8,231.5% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 187,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,971,000 after purchasing an additional 185,702 shares during the last quarter. 61.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Otter Tail Company Profile

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Manufacturing, and Plastics. The Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator markets.

