Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Upgraded at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has $69.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $61.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on JCI. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Barclays reduced their target price on Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $68.31.

Shares of JCI opened at $69.37 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $68.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $46.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.09, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.28. Johnson Controls International has a 52 week low of $47.90 and a 52 week high of $75.36.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson Controls International will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is currently 59.92%.

In related news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 1,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.01, for a total value of $77,033.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 104,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,901,741.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 2,892 shares of company stock valued at $197,011 in the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 4.6% during the second quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 3,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 50,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,284,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 16,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 3.1% in the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 6,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

