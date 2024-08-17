Journey Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:JRNGF) Short Interest Update

Journey Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:JRNGF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,685,400 shares, a growth of 13.5% from the July 15th total of 1,485,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 222,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.6 days.
Journey Energy Stock Down 1.9 %
OTCMKTS:JRNGF traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.98. 51,420 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,911. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.44. Journey Energy has a twelve month low of $1.66 and a twelve month high of $4.42.
Journey Energy Company Profile
