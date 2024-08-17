Journey Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:JRNGF) Short Interest Update

Journey Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:JRNGF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,685,400 shares, a growth of 13.5% from the July 15th total of 1,485,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 222,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.6 days.

Journey Energy Stock Down 1.9 %

OTCMKTS:JRNGF traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.98. 51,420 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,911. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.44. Journey Energy has a twelve month low of $1.66 and a twelve month high of $4.42.

Journey Energy Company Profile

Journey Energy Inc is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the province of Alberta, Canada. The company was formerly known as Sword Energy Inc and changed its name to Journey Energy Inc in July 2012. Journey Energy Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

