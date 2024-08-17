JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers ATS (NYSE:ATS) Price Target to $31.00

ATS (NYSE:ATS – Free Report) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Scotiabank upgraded shares of ATS to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.00.

ATS Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE ATS opened at $26.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.18. ATS has a 52 week low of $26.44 and a 52 week high of $45.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.70.

ATS (NYSE:ATS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.07. ATS had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 6.39%. The firm had revenue of $587.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.08 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that ATS will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of ATS by 135.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,240,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862,912 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of ATS by 18.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,336,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325,247 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of ATS in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,685,000. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ATS by 34.3% in the first quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 3,560,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,863,000 after purchasing an additional 909,149 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of ATS by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,470,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,690,000 after buying an additional 360,719 shares during the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. In addition, it offers pre-automation services comprising discovery and analysis, concept development, simulation, and total cost of ownership modelling; post automation services, including training, process optimization, preventative maintenance, emergency and on-call support, spare parts, retooling, retrofits, and equipment relocation; and contract manufacturing services, as well as after sales and services.

