JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $115.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $132.00.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $137.00 to $128.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $124.33.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $103.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Emerson Electric has a fifty-two week low of $83.10 and a fifty-two week high of $119.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $110.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.42. The company has a market cap of $58.97 billion, a PE ratio of 5.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.32.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 64.97% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. Analysts expect that Emerson Electric will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 11.24%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Emerson Electric

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Thrive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. LCM Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 6,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Sabal Trust CO grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 4,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 2,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

