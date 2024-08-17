JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE) Shares Bought by Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC

Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,021 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF were worth $917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JPSE. Choice Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Choice Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 189,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,557,000 after buying an additional 3,991 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 176,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,711,000 after buying an additional 3,660 shares during the last quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 175,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,724,000 after buying an additional 7,772 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 168,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,627,000 after buying an additional 37,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sprinkle Financial Consultants LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 123.5% during the 1st quarter. Sprinkle Financial Consultants LLC now owns 90,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,080,000 after buying an additional 49,878 shares during the last quarter.

JPSE traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.79. 15,416 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,634. The stock has a market cap of $503.69 million, a P/E ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.86 and a 200 day moving average of $44.16. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $36.69 and a 52 week high of $48.92.

About JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF

The JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (JPSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a multi-factor index comprised of US small-cap stocks. The index uses a combination of fundamental and technical factors for stock selection, and inverse volatility for weighting.

