K92 Mining Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $0.33 Per Share (TSE:KNT)

K92 Mining Inc. (TSE:KNT – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Stifel Canada increased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of K92 Mining in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 13th. Stifel Canada analyst S. Soock now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.32. The consensus estimate for K92 Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.19 per share.

Get K92 Mining alerts:

Separately, National Bank Financial downgraded shares of K92 Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

K92 Mining Stock Up 6.2 %

KNT stock opened at C$7.84 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$7.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$7.24. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.56 and a beta of 1.02. K92 Mining has a twelve month low of C$4.64 and a twelve month high of C$8.60.

About K92 Mining

(Get Free Report)

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. The company's mineral properties include the Kainantu gold mine project that covers an area of approximately 836 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province of Papua New Guinea; and the Blue Lake gold-copper porphyry deposit located in the southwest of the Kora and Judd intrusion.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for K92 Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K92 Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.