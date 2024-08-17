Kava (KAVA) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $334.11 Million

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. Kava has a market cap of $334.11 million and approximately $5.18 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Kava has traded down 8.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Kava token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000519 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20.55 or 0.00034603 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00006693 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00012154 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0880 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00007791 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001402 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00004211 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Kava Profile

Kava uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 1,082,854,768 tokens. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Kava

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

