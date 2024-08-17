Kelp DAO Restaked ETH (RSETH) Price Hits $2,665.90 on Major Exchanges

Kelp DAO Restaked ETH (RSETH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. Kelp DAO Restaked ETH has a market cap of $420.69 million and approximately $4.75 million worth of Kelp DAO Restaked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kelp DAO Restaked ETH token can currently be purchased for about $2,665.90 or 0.04482742 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Kelp DAO Restaked ETH has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Kelp DAO Restaked ETH Token Profile

Kelp DAO Restaked ETH’s genesis date was December 11th, 2023. Kelp DAO Restaked ETH’s total supply is 256,244 tokens and its circulating supply is 157,805 tokens. Kelp DAO Restaked ETH’s official message board is blog.kelpdao.xyz. The official website for Kelp DAO Restaked ETH is kelpdao.xyz. Kelp DAO Restaked ETH’s official Twitter account is @kelpdao.

Kelp DAO Restaked ETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kelp DAO Restaked ETH (RSETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Kelp DAO Restaked ETH has a current supply of 256,244.22045808 with 256,256.06714103 in circulation. The last known price of Kelp DAO Restaked ETH is 2,648.64283152 USD and is up 0.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 29 active market(s) with $3,630,482.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kelpdao.xyz/.”

