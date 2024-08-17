Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) PT Raised to $71.00

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Free Report) had its target price lifted by UBS Group from $67.00 to $71.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Kemper from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Kemper from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Kemper from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $76.20.

Kemper Stock Performance

NYSE:KMPR opened at $62.35 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.43. Kemper has a 1-year low of $38.32 and a 1-year high of $65.93. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.82 and a beta of 0.89.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.23. Kemper had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 1.11%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.26) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Kemper will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Kemper Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio is currently -65.26%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kemper

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Kemper in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Kemper by 257.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 483 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kemper in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Quarry LP increased its position in Kemper by 105.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 642 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Kemper during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

About Kemper

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, engages in the provision of insurance products to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

Featured Stories

