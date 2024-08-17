Keweenaw Land Association (OTCMKTS:KEWL) Stock Price Up 4.3%

Keweenaw Land Association, Limited (OTCMKTS:KEWL – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 4.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $41.00 and last traded at $41.00. 580 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 34% from the average session volume of 434 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.30.
Keweenaw Land Association Stock Performance
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.11.
About Keweenaw Land Association
Keweenaw Land Association, Limited engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral assets. It holds subsurface mineral rights located in the western Upper Peninsula of Michigan. The company also leases commercial properties and mineral assets. Keweenaw Land Association, Limited was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in Ironwood, Michigan.
