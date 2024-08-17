KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Expected to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of ($0.90) Per Share

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of KeyCorp in a research report issued on Monday, August 12th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the financial services provider will earn ($0.90) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.36. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for KeyCorp’s current full-year earnings is $1.10 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for KeyCorp’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on KEY. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on KeyCorp from $17.50 to $16.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on KeyCorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Citigroup increased their price objective on KeyCorp from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on KeyCorp from $17.50 to $16.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.59.

KeyCorp Trading Up 1.2 %

KEY opened at $16.39 on Thursday. KeyCorp has a one year low of $9.50 and a one year high of $17.09. The company has a market cap of $15.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.68.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 7.35%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. KeyCorp’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 103.80%.

Institutional Trading of KeyCorp

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in KeyCorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 79.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

