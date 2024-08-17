Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) Short Interest Update

Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, an increase of 13.0% from the July 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Kingspan Group Stock Down 0.8 %
Shares of KGSPY traded down $0.70 on Friday, hitting $89.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,331. Kingspan Group has a fifty-two week low of $64.70 and a fifty-two week high of $99.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $90.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.05.
About Kingspan Group
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Kingspan Group
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- Bumble’s Valuation Hits an All-Time Low, Can Its Fortunes Change?
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/12 – 8/16
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- JD.com Earnings Surprise: China’s Outlook Better Than Expected
Receive News & Ratings for Kingspan Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingspan Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.