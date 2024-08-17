Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) Short Interest Update

Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, an increase of 13.0% from the July 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Kingspan Group Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of KGSPY traded down $0.70 on Friday, hitting $89.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,331. Kingspan Group has a fifty-two week low of $64.70 and a fifty-two week high of $99.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $90.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.05.

Get Kingspan Group alerts:

About Kingspan Group

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Kingspan Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insulation and building envelope solutions in Western and Southern Europe, Central and Northern Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Insulated Panels, Insulation, Roofing + Waterproofing, Light, Air + Water, and Data + Flooring.

Receive News & Ratings for Kingspan Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingspan Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.