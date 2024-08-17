KOK Price Hits $0.0004 on Top Exchanges (KOK)

KOK (KOK) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. KOK has a total market capitalization of $220,665.82 and $7,402.79 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, KOK has traded 16.6% lower against the US dollar. One KOK token can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get KOK alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.44 or 0.00010850 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,328.22 or 1.00026717 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00007834 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00007755 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00012363 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000038 BTC.

KOK Profile

KOK is a token. It was first traded on September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. KOK’s official website is kok-chain.io.

KOK Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.00044385 USD and is down -11.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 18 active market(s) with $16,754.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KOK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KOK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KOK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.